Chaos ensues as backpack thrown on stage at Pattaya Music festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chaos erupted at the Pattaya Music Festival on Jomtien Beach on March 16 when a Thai man threw a mysterious black backpack onto the backstage area just moments before the acclaimed Thai band “Bodyslam” was set to perform.







Staff members and stage crew, including Bodyslam’s lead vocalist, scattered in panic. However, demonstrating remarkable composure, Bodyslam’s lead vocalist proceeded to command the stage as planned, embodying a spirit of resilience amidst the chaos.







Policemen swiftly arrested the man responsible for throwing the bag as he attempted to flee into the artists’ tent. The man appeared disoriented and incoherent, his nonsensical utterances only heightening the tension of the moment.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was dispatched to assess the situation and examine the enigmatic backpack. Following careful examination, officers confirmed that the backpack contained only clothing, alleviating fears of any imminent danger.







The man behind the disruptive incident was taken into custody by Pattaya police for further investigation into his motives and actions. Authorities are diligently working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the disturbance and to ensure the safety and security of future festival attendees.































