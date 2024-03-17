Pattaya to experience intense heat in coming days

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding the prevailing hot weather conditions in various regions of the country. Specifically, the North, Northeast, and Central regions are expected to experience intense heat in the coming days, with preparations underway to tackle the hot season storm forecasted for March 19 and 20.







While parts of the South have encountered scattered thunderstorms, the Department has highlighted the heat wave gripping the aforementioned regions, advising citizens to take precautions to safeguard their health amidst the soaring temperatures. The situation has been attributed to a low-pressure system resulting from the prevailing heat, causing hazy conditions during midday and particularly intense heat in certain areas.

Moreover, meteorological experts have pointed out that a combination of southerly and southeasterly winds carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea has led to scattered thunderstorms in the lower North, Northeast, Central, and Eastern regions (including Pattaya and Jomtien areas).







Looking ahead to March 19 and 20, a high-pressure system originating from China is expected to descend over upper Thailand and the South China Sea. Coupled with easterly and southeasterly winds, this setup is likely to trigger the onset of the hot season storm, characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, and the possibility of localized hailstorms and lightning strikes in some areas. Subsequently, a decrease in temperature is anticipated.

Additionally, during this period, moderate to high levels of particulate matter in the air have been observed in the Northern, Northeastern, and upper Central regions due to the accumulation of dust and smoke particles. This phenomenon is attributed to weak winds and poor air ventilation in the affected areas.



































