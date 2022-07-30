Pattaya civil servants pay tribute to HM the King

Pattaya area officials paid tribute to HM the King on his 70th birthday.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho led civil servants in morning July 28 religious ceremony that saw monks chant, joss sticks and candles lit and robes and alms offered to 71 monks.







Government employees then took an oath of allegiance to the monarchy.

In the evening, Wutisak led a candlelight ceremony for district employees in front of the municipal office to express loyalty and heartfelt affection to the monarchy.



































