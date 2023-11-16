Central Pattaya Road getting proper traffic lanes, no more digging

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has initiated a project to re-mark the road lanes on both sides of Central Pattaya Road, spanning from Sukhumvit Road to Beach Road.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai reported on November 15 that, following major projects such as the completion of underground wiring for electricity and cables in Pattaya, no significant excavations are anticipated on the roads. Consequently, the Traffic and Transportation Department has been assigned the responsibility of re-marking the lanes.







The project aims to delineate traffic lanes and mark intersections, intending to facilitate smoother traffic flow. Additionally, designated parking spaces will be highlighted to mitigate congestion resulting from improperly parked vehicles. This initiative is considered a measure to address traffic issues arising from vehicles frequently obstructing the road.







Furthermore, concerns were expressed about Central Pattaya Road, a major thoroughfare in Pattaya, which currently lacks clear lane markings. This deficiency has led to frequent accidents due to the ambiguous separation of lanes, resulting in vehicles drifting into adjacent lanes and posing potential hazards. The Deputy Mayor extended apologies for any inconvenience caused to residents and drivers during this period, assuring that the completion of road markings will significantly improve the situation.



























