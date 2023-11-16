Birthday party turns violent as jealous girl stabs boyfriend

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the night of November 15, a man was discovered lying on the road with stab wounds to his chest and left forearm. Police responded promptly to the scene, identifying the victim as Win Da, a 34-year-old Cambodian national in critical condition. He received initial medical assistance from rescue teams before being urgently transported to the hospital.







Upon examining the crime scene at Sripermsap Residence in South Pattaya Soi 8, bloodstains were found near the entrance of Win Da’s room. A 20-centimeter-long kitchen knife discovered at the scene was taken as evidence. Inside the room, signs of a physical altercation were evident, with blood droplets leading outside. A birthday cake for the victim’s girlfriend, Miss Joy, was found on the bed, indicating that the altercation occurred during a birthday celebration.







According to Sola, a 25-year-old Cambodian friend of the victim, the argument between Win and his girlfriend escalated from a dispute about another girl Win had shown interest in during their dinner at a local restaurant. This led to tensions, and the situation escalated further upon returning to the room, resulting in a physical altercation. Sola sought help from nearby residents after discovering that Win had been stabbed.

The police plan to track down and interview Joy, the victim’s girlfriend, to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the incident. The case will be thoroughly investigated to determine the circumstances leading to the stabbing.



























