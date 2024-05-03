Central Pattaya intersection sports new look for safer crossings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Teams from the Pattaya Traffic and Transportation Department undertook crucial upgrades, including road markings, signage enhancements, and the introduction of designated pedestrian crossing symbols at the Central Pattaya Road intersection on the night of April 30.







This initiative was designed to bolster traffic management protocols and improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians traversing the bustling intersection. With these enhancements now in effect, commuters can anticipate safer and more efficient journeys, further solidifying a secure transportation environment in the Pattaya area.





































