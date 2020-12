A driver with darkly tinted windows never saw the hole on South Road until he drove into it.







The unidentified 25-year-old motorist said he was driving home late on Dec. 6 when he plunged his Nissan Juke into open construction on South Road.

He claimed there were no signs marking the roadwork and admitted it was hard to see through his tinted windows.





Rather than take responsibility for the tinting, he blamed the city for not marking the site well enough.