Wat Chaimongkol raises 16 million baht during Kathin

Chaimongkol Temple raised more than 16 million baht during its annual Kathin festival, which this year was highlighted by the donation of monks’ robes from HM the King.

The Royal Household presented robes to Thanachart Bank Plc, which donated the robes to the South Pattaya wat.

Lay people and area Buddhists donated heavily during Kathin, which is held each year at the end of Buddhist Lent to raise money. This year the 16.03 million baht was earmarked for the temple to give to area hospitals for the purchase of medical equipment.

On the shopping list are automated external defibrillators and hemodialysis machines.

During the month-long festival, residents of the Soi Khopai, Sumsai, Arunothai and Walking Street communities as well as the We Love Pattaya group provided free food for 1,000 poor people.