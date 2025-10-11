CCTV captures woman leaving dorm before newborn found abandoned in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police are investigating after a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a hotel staff dormitory in South Pattaya 18. The infant, estimated to be only a few hours old, was discovered crying loudly in a secluded corner during the early hours of October 10.

The baby, weighing 2,500 grams, is now in stable condition under medical care at Pattaya City Hospital. Authorities estimate the child had been born approximately five to six hours before being found.

Local food vendors reported that most residents in the dormitory are Myanmar migrant workers. They added that in the past two to three months, they had never seen a pregnant woman living there, suggesting that the person who left the baby may have been someone already residing in the building. The baby was placed in a dark corner, hidden from view.







CCTV footage shows a mysterious woman leaving the dormitory at 6:52 a.m., holding a phone with its flashlight on, moving quickly down South Pattaya Road and not returning. Her path aligns with the location where the infant was discovered.

Police investigators from Pattaya City Station are now reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify the woman and determine the circumstances surrounding the abandonment. Authorities say they expect updates on the case soon.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/newborn-abandoned-in-pattaya-staff-dormitory-rescued-by-authorities-522220



































