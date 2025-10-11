Newborn abandoned in Pattaya staff dormitory, rescued by authorities

PATTAYA, Thailand – A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a staff dormitory early Friday morning. Police and rescue teams were alerted at 7:50 a.m. to a three-and-a-half-story commercial building converted into hotel staff accommodation on Soi South Pattaya 18.

The infant, estimated to be only 3–4 hours old, was wrapped in a green shirt and placed on a white sack in a second-floor corridor. He was still alive, crying, and had blood on his body; his umbilical cord had not been cut. Emergency responders quickly transported the newborn to Pattaya Hospital for urgent medical care.







A 56-year-old resident, who first heard the baby crying, said she was shocked as no one in the dormitory was pregnant or raising a child. She immediately contacted authorities after discovering the infant.

Police investigators believe the baby was left by an outsider, as no residents were suspected. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and are working to locate the parents to pursue legal action.



































