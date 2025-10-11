Drunk woman embarrassed by foreign husband dashes into Pattaya sea

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dramatic early-morning scene unfolded around 5 a.m. on October 11, when a 41-year-old Thai woman, identified only as Ms. Maew (alias), jumped into the sea near Pattaya Beach in a fit of drunken distress after a quarrel with her foreign husband.

Earlier that morning, a Bolt rideshare driver had arrived at Pattaya City Police Station to settle a dispute involving Ms. Maew and her foreign companion. According to reports, the woman, who was heavily intoxicated, had urinated and defecated inside the driver’s car, leaving it badly soiled and reeking. The driver sought only compensation for cleaning costs but decided to involve police after the woman appeared unwilling to cooperate.







Before officers could step in, the foreign husband agreed to pay for the damages, resolving the issue peacefully. However, moments later, Ms. Maew, overcome with embarrassment and resentment toward her husband, suddenly ran across the road and plunged into the sea in an apparent emotional outburst — stunning onlookers, police officers, and nearby tourists.

Rescue efforts immediately followed as the husband and local Good Samaritans tried to calm her down, pleading for her to return to shore. After about 10 tense minutes, she finally sat down in the shallow water, where beachgoers helped lift her to safety. The woman continued crying uncontrollably, expressing deep shame over the incident. Fortunately, no one was injured.



Witnesses described the scene as both chaotic and heartbreaking, with tourists momentarily stopping to watch the rescue unfold. Authorities commended the quick action of nearby residents and beachgoers who stepped in before the situation turned tragic.

The woman was seen wading into the sea near Pattaya Beach as her foreign husband and onlookers called for her to return.



Good Samaritans rushed to help the distraught woman back to shore after 10 tense minutes.

Police later confirmed no one was injured, though the emotional incident drew attention from shocked tourists.



































