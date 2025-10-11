Pattaya nightlife association appeals to senate over alcohol law impact

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Nightlife Business Association, led by Lisa Hamilton, submitted a formal request to Dr. Prathum Wongsawad, Deputy Chairman of the Senate Tourism and Sports Committee and a Chonburi provincial senator, urging the government to review the impact of Section 32 of the Alcohol Control Act.







The provision prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages in places where alcohol is sold or served for commercial purposes during restricted hours (from 2 to 5 PM and after midnight until 11 AM). The association emphasized that this law does not only affect nightlife operators but could also impact beachfront businesses and many other operators nationwide.

Senate officials confirmed receipt of the letter and stated that they will expedite discussion of the matter in upcoming committee sessions.



































