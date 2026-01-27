CCTV captures early-morning collision as Pattaya songthaew hits 94-year-old man at crosswalk

PATTAYA, Thailand – CCTV footage has captured a tragic early-morning traffic accident in central Pattaya, where a city songthaew (baht-bus) struck a 94-year-old man as he attempted to cross the road near the Pattaya City Police Station.

The incident occurred at around 6:10 a.m. on January 20, at a pedestrian crossing on Pattaya Beach Road, directly in front of Pattaya City Police Station. Video footage shows the elderly man, visibly hunched, slowly crossing toward the beach side of the road before stopping in the middle of the crossing for nearly a minute.







Moments later, a Pattaya circular-route songthaew drove into the crossing area and struck the man, knocking him to the ground in the middle of the road.

On January 26, reporters followed up on the case and found additional information posted by the Pattaya City Municipal Enforcement Facebook page, which shared images of the injured man receiving emergency assistance. He sustained severe injuries, including a badly fractured upper arm. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon provided first aid at the scene before rushing him to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital.

The injured man was later identified as Mr. Ode, aged 94, who remains hospitalized and under medical care.



Initial inquiries with Pattaya City Police indicate that officers believe the elderly man was crossing the road to go for his usual morning exercise along the beach. Police said he attempted to cross at the marked pedestrian crossing in front of the station but paused while waiting for traffic, remaining in the roadway long enough for the approaching songthaew driver to fail to react in time.

Police confirmed that the songthaew driver has accepted responsibility for the incident and expressed willingness to cover the victim’s medical expenses. Authorities are arranging a meeting between the driver and the victim’s family to proceed with legal steps and compensation discussions in accordance with the law.





The incident has once again raised concerns about pedestrian safety in Pattaya, particularly for elderly residents, even at designated crossings in high-visibility areas.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/pedestrians-arm-deformed-in-split-second-songthaew-collision-on-pattaya-beach-road-533038



































