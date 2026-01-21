Pedestrian’s arm deformed in split-second songthaew collision on Pattaya Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers responded to a traffic incident in which a songthaew (baht bus) struck a pedestrian while the victim was crossing the road in front of Pattaya City Police Station on beach road, January 20.

The pedestrian suffered a serious injury, with the right arm visibly deformed following the impact. Municipal officers quickly secured the scene and coordinated emergency assistance.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon provided first aid at the scene before transporting the injured person to Banglamung Hospital for further medical treatment.

Authorities are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident as part of their investigation.









































