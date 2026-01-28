Pattaya’s ‘Hidden Beach’ draws crowds as officials step in and locals question its future

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officers have moved in to inspect and manage the area known locally as the “Hidden Beach,” a quieter stretch of Wong Amat Beach in Naklua, as growing public interest brings increased foot traffic and commercial activity.

Municipal officers checked cleanliness, safety, and orderly use of the area, aiming to ensure visitors can relax comfortably in what the city has promoted as a calm alternative to Pattaya’s busier beaches. With sea views, cooling breezes, and a more laid-back atmosphere, the spot has quickly gained popularity among residents and tourists seeking a break from crowded beachfronts.







However, the beach’s rising profile has sparked mixed reactions online. While many people asked for directions and said they were eager to visit, others noted that the “hidden” beach is no longer so hidden. Commenters pointed to the growing number of rented deck chairs, umbrellas, and seating areas now filling parts of the sand, with some complaining about high prices and shrinking free space.

Several residents urged city officials to preserve the area as a genuinely public beach, allowing visitors to lay down mats or towels without being pressured to rent chairs or umbrellas. They noted that on Pattaya Beach and Jomtien Beach, open space for simple, low-cost relaxation has become increasingly hard to find.



Others who have already visited said the atmosphere remains pleasant for now, but warned that without careful management, the area could lose its appeal and become just another heavily commercialized stretch of coastline.

City officials say they are continuing to monitor the situation and take public feedback into account, seeking a balance between promoting new leisure spaces and protecting access to shared public areas.



































