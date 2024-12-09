Car wash scam in Pattaya – Customers tricked with discounts, vehicles stolen, and payments routed through a minor’s account

PATTAYA, Thailand – A group of victims gathered at Banglamung Police Station to file complaints after falling victim to a scam by a car wash shop named “BB” in Soi Nong Ket Yai, Nong Pla Lai, East Pattaya, on December 7. The 3 victims reported significant losses after their cars and motorcycles were taken under the guise of cleaning and repainting services.







The first victim, a local resident near the car wash, stated that they trusted the shop due to its proximity and apparent credibility. They decided to have their black Benelli 500cc motorcycle, worth approximately 200,000 THB, cleaned. The shop staff suggested a full repainting service due to minor scratches, offering a special promotional price. Initially, the shop provided updates on the work progress, gaining the victim’s trust. The victim eventually paid in full, but upon the agreed pickup date, they were unable to contact the shop or retrieve the motorcycle.

The second victim revealed a similar story. They were approached with a special promotion for their Mitsubishi Mirage. The victim agreed to repaint the car and paid additional charges throughout the process. However, when it came time to collect the vehicle, they discovered the shop had closed and all assets were removed. Efforts to recover the car were futile, leading them to file a complaint.

The third victim, who owned a white Toyota Yaris, was also scammed under the guise of promotional repainting services. They had previously used the shop’s services under its former ownership. Believing the shop to be trustworthy, they proceeded with the service. When they attempted to retrieve the car, they found the shop abandoned and emptied.

Adding to the victims’ frustration, some were instructed to transfer payments to a bank account under the name of a minor, believed to be a mule account. All victims expressed significant distress, not only from losing their money for cleaning and repainting services but also from losing vehicles essential for daily use. They urged authorities to track down the perpetrator and recover their stolen vehicles.











































