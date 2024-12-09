A special moment at Nong Nooch Pattaya as baby elephant Plai Suraphan joins the herd

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nong Nooch Pattaya celebrated the birth of “Plai Suraphan,” a healthy male elephant born to mother Pang Saengdao at 3:00 AM on December 1. The newborn displays the exceptional “banana leaf spine” feature, making him a prime candidate for future breeding. A traditional blessing ceremony was held featuring dancers, a parade of 30 elephants, and rituals for prosperity, including garland offerings and symbolic blessings.







Plai Suraphan is the 27th offspring of the renowned 27-year-old bull elephant, Plai Ning Nong, and the 7th calf born at Nong Nooch in 2024. With veterinary teams and mahouts providing dedicated care, the venue proudly upholds its status as Thailand’s first elephant camp certified for good practices by the Department of Livestock Development and the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards.









































