Foreign tourist’s convenience store stunt triggers debate over public etiquette in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – A viral video showing a foreign tourist filming content inside a 7-Eleven outlet in Thailand has triggered widespread debate online over public behavior, etiquette, and respect for shared commercial spaces.

The clip shows a young woman filming herself inside the store, where she pours snacks and milk over herself while speaking in a playful tone, appearing to stage a “fun drink” or performance-style content. The video was reportedly intended as light-hearted promotional content, aiming to highlight convenience stores and their product variety, while suggesting that similar stores should exist in her home country, Kazakhstan.







However, after the video circulated on social media, it quickly drew strong criticism from Thai users. Many questioned the appropriateness of the act inside a retail environment, raising concerns about hygiene, disruption to customers, and respect for public spaces.

As the clip gained traction, the phrase “free visa” began trending in online comments, reflecting frustration among some users over perceived tourist behavior. Others, however, focused more narrowly on the specific incident rather than broader generalizations.



While some viewers suggested the store may have been cleaned afterward, most criticism centered on social etiquette and the increasing trend of filming content in public places for online engagement.

The incident has since become part of a wider discussion in Thailand about influencer culture, tourism behavior, and expectations of conduct in everyday public environments.

















































