Cannabis warning turns violent as tourist and rider clash on Pattaya beachfront

PATTAYA, Thailand – A ride-hailing driver in Pattaya says he was attacked by a foreign tourist after politely asking him not to smoke cannabis on a crowded beachfront area, sparking public debate after the incident was shared widely on social media.

The altercation took place late at night along Pattaya Beach on May 4, where the driver, identified as 29-year-old Kittipong, said he was sitting with friends when a foreign tourist at a nearby table began smoking cannabis, causing a strong odor that disturbed others in the area.







According to Kittipong, he approached the tourist and politely asked him to stop smoking in the public space due to the presence of many people. He said the tourist’s Thai girlfriend attempted to calm the situation, but the foreign man appeared displeased.

The situation escalated when Kittipong turned away to return to his table. He alleged that the tourist then approached him from behind in a fighting stance and physically assaulted him. The tourist also reportedly claimed to be a “boxer” during the confrontation.

Kittipong further stated that other Thai individuals had previously tried to warn the same tourist earlier in the evening and were also met with aggressive behavior.

Following the incident, Pattaya municipal officers intervened to stop the altercation. However, the foreign tourist allegedly continued to act provocatively at the scene, including walking around and making offensive gestures toward those involved.

Authorities eventually ordered both parties to separate and return to their accommodations to prevent further escalation. The incident has since circulated widely online, prompting renewed discussion about public behavior in tourist areas and enforcement of regulations on beachfront spaces.

















































