Complex rules versus safety time to rebalance Thailand’s ride-hailing industry

PATTAYA, Thailand – Recent incidents involving ride-hailing passengers have become a turning point, prompting Thai authorities to tighten regulations across the sector. Key measures now being pushed include requiring drivers to register their vehicles as public transport and obtain proper public driving licenses—moves strongly backed by agencies such as the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency, and the Department of Land Transport.

The direction is clear: raise safety standards.

But an equally critical question remains—is the system ready for such a transition?

A Structural Gap Between Policy and Reality

Since January 2026, more than 39,000 drivers have applied to register under the new system. Yet only around 2,000 vehicles have successfully completed the process. Meanwhile, the total number of legally registered public vehicles—both cars and motorcycles—stands at just about 19,000.

Compare that with a ride-hailing workforce estimated at over 400,000 drivers, and a stark structural gap becomes clear.

This is not just a compliance issue—it’s a system capacity problem.







Drivers Caught in a Difficult Transition

In reality, entering the formal system is far from simple. It involves multiple steps: vehicle registration, licensing, documentation checks, and meeting strict eligibility requirements. Each step comes with time and financial costs.

While many drivers are willing to comply, only a fraction have been able to complete the process. This reflects a broader “adaptation gap” driven by systemic constraints rather than lack of intent.

If enforcement accelerates without addressing these bottlenecks, thousands of drivers currently trying to comply risk being pushed out of the system.

Some measures, such as ETDA’s Driver Verify system, have already been introduced. However, several key issues remain unresolved—insurance costs for public vehicles, financing and leasing restrictions, administrative fees, and vehicle eligibility criteria.

Until these are fully addressed, barriers to entry will persist.



Strict Rules Must Also Be Workable

The real question is no longer whether regulations are strict enough—but whether they are practical.

Ride-hailing platforms themselves play a crucial role in supporting driver compliance and enhancing safety screening. At the same time, the industry is a major economic engine, generating an estimated 30–50 billion baht annually.

Poorly implemented regulation risks wider consequences: reduced investor confidence, loss of income opportunities for drivers, service disruptions, and inefficiencies across the transport system.







Safety Must Go Hand in Hand with Fairness

While safety is the central goal, enforcement must also be fair and consistent.

A key concern is whether regulations are being applied equally across all platforms—or disproportionately targeting certain operators in response to isolated incidents.

According to the Department of Land Transport, authorities have arrested 6,776 drivers since 2022 for violations, primarily for lacking proper licenses or failing to register vehicles.

But does this data fully reflect the entire industry? And is enforcement being applied evenly?

These questions remain open.

Reform the System, Not Just the Players



Targeting individual platforms alone will not solve structural issues. It risks distorting competition and undermining long-term industry stability.

Instead, what Thailand needs is a unified regulatory framework—clear standards applied consistently across all platforms.

Only then can trust be built among passengers, drivers, and investors alike.







A Defining Moment for Ride-Hailing in Thailand

Thailand’s ride-hailing sector is at a critical crossroads.

The challenge now is to design a new balance—between regulatory rigor, practical implementation, and fair competition.

Passenger confidence will not come from stricter rules alone, but from a system where everyone operates under the same standards—and moves forward together.

















































