Candle parade lights up Buddhist holidays in Pattaya

Pattaya Buddhists denied holiday commemorations during the coronavirus pandemic flocked back to temples for pomp and prayer on Asalaha Bucha and Khao Phansa.

Asalaha Bucha falls on the 15th night of the full moon during the eighth month of the Buddhist lunar calendar. It’s deemed a holy day because of three important events occurring on the day: the first sermon given by the Buddha, called the “Dharmachakapavattama Sutta” concerning the “Four Noble Truths” presented to the Buddha’s first five disciples; the birth of Buddhism; and the Sangha, or the ordination of the first Buddhist monk.







Khao Phansa marks the start of Buddhist Lent, with candles the usual merit-making gift, meant to provide light to monks during the “rains retreat” where they are confined to temple grounds for three months.

For the first time since 2019, Nongprue Subdistrict hosted a Buddhist Lent candle festival, complete with contest and parade.





The July 12 festival celebrated candle carving, molding and appliqué done by students and community organizations. The parade traveled two kilometers through East Pattaya, with 170 marchers and dancers participating.

The candles themselves were decorated flowers to convey the story of Buddha Jataka and dharma to carry on religious traditions.



Following the contest and parade, Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak gave candles to monks at Wat Sutthawat Temple.

That temple and others were busy both days of the Buddhist holidays, with people donating candles and lamps. In a sign that not everything was back to pre-pandemic normal, some temples still suspended their evening “wien tien” candle procession out of fear over Covid-19.





































