Seven fishermen bobbed in rough seas for nine hours after their boat capsized off Trat’s Koh Kood.

A navy patrol boat pulled the Thai and Cambodian crewman out of the ocean July 13 near Koh Kood. The boat had gone to sea in defiance of warnings from the Trat Marine Department to stay onshore.







The seven-ton Chokmanatsanan 1 sank in heavy seas. Crewmembers hung onto buoys until rescued.

They were examined at Kong Yai Hospital but found to be suffering only from exhaustion.