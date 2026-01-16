Canadian man found dead at Jomtien beachfront condominium, health issues suspected

PATTAYA, Thailand – An 86-year-old Canadian man was found dead early Wednesday morning after falling from a high-rise condominium near Dongtan Beach, with police saying initial findings point to possible health-related causes.

Police from Pattaya City Police Station were notified at around 7.30 a.m. on January 15 and responded to View Talay 7 condominium on Jomtien Beach Road, accompanied by tourist police and rescue workers.







The condominium is a 27-storey beachfront building. The victim’s body was discovered in the parking area beside the building, having fallen from an upper floor.

Investigators determined that the man resided in a unit on the 14th floor. An inspection of the room found no signs of disturbance, forced entry, or struggle, and the interior appeared to be in normal condition.



A condominium staff member told police that the man’s Thai wife had left the room at around 5 a.m., as she routinely does, to attend to a garden property. A caregiver, who normally checks on him at around 6 a.m., later arrived but was unable to locate him. After searching the room and checking the balcony area, staff discovered that he had fallen and immediately contacted authorities.

Police have sent the body for a full post-mortem examination at the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute in Bangkok to determine the exact cause of death. While no foul play is suspected at this stage, officers believe underlying health issues may have been a contributing factor. Authorities are continuing to gather evidence and interview relevant individuals before reaching a final conclusion.



































