Vehicle fire on Thepprasit Soi 8 in Pattaya leaves two cars damaged, no injuries reported

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya City firefighters work to extinguish a vehicle fire inside a staff residential compound on Thepprasit Soi 8. The blaze was brought under control quickly, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A vehicle fire broke out on January 16 inside a staff residential compound on Thepprasit Soi 8, damaging two cars but leaving no one injured.

Jomtien municipal officers assisted with traffic and public safety coordination while Pattaya City firefighters responded to the scene and quickly brought the blaze under control. The fire was fully extinguished without spreading to nearby properties.

Police and forensic officers are currently examining the scene to determine the cause of the fire.















