Police, health officials raid Pattaya beauty clinic, find unlicensed Botox injections

PATTAYA, Thailand – Provincial Police Region 2, in cooperation with the Chonburi Provincial Public Health Office, have raided a beauty clinic located on Pattaya Third Road on Jan 15 after finding unlicensed personnel administering Botox injections, authorities said. The inspection followed intelligence reports that the clinic was operating without proper authorization and providing medical services by individuals lacking professional medical license.

The clinic operates out of a four-storey commercial building spanning two adjoining units and was decorated in a luxury style. During the inspection, officials found the ground floor divided into a customer reception area, a medicine storage room, and treatment rooms at the rear.







At the time of the raid, officers encountered two women dressed in pink uniforms working as assistants and one woman in green attire actively administering Botox injections to a customer. Authorities immediately ordered the procedure to stop.

Preliminary questioning identified 35-year-old Ms. Janyanich as the clinic owner, while 43-year-old Ms. Chalisa was identified as the individual performing the Botox injections. Further checks revealed that Ms. Chalisa did not possess a valid medical practitioner’s license.

As a result, Ms. Janyanich was charged with operating a medical facility without a license and selling modern medicines without authorization, in violation of the Medical Facility Act and the Drug Act. Ms. Chalisa faces charges of practicing medicine without a license.



Both suspects were taken into custody and handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Authorities said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure patient safety, warning the public to verify that beauty clinics and medical practitioners are properly licensed before receiving treatments, particularly injectable procedures that carry health risks.

Officials added that inspections of beauty and aesthetic clinics across Pattaya and other tourist areas will continue.



































