Cambodians, Vietnamese beggars nabbed in Pattaya

Pattaya officials detained four foreign woman and five children for illegally begging and peddling at Soi Buakhao’s Tree Town Market.

Mayoral secretary Sakchai Charoenyukongrod and officers from the Social Development and Welfare Department were called in after merchants complained about foreign beggars. They were joined by officials from a Chonburi woman and children’s shelter.







Two Cambodian woman and three children begging in the beer bar complex and two Vietnamese woman and two children selling flowers were detained.

None could produce identification and were believed to be in Thailand illegally. One Vietnamese woman said she has been bribing a man who claimed to be an immigration police officer 1,000 baht a month to allow her to sell without being arrested, but she admitted she couldn’t be certain he actually worked for the Immigration Bureau.







No officials from the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute were present, as they usually are, for the beggar roundup, so the women and children were sent to an immigration detention center.































