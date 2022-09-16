Eighth monkeypox case reported in Thailand

A Thai man who returned from Qatar is the eighth monkeypox case of the country, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, quoted the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute as reporting that the 23-year-old man did not have any underlying illness. He was a service provider in Qatar and had sex with a man who had blisters on his back.







The Thai man fell sick on Sept 8. He had fever, shivering, headache, fatigue, muscle and back pain, no appetite and about 15 blisters on his hand, arm, back, buttocks and anus.

He arrived in Thailand on Sept 13 and then met two Thai friends. They did not touch his skin or blisters.







On Sept 14, he went to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute for a diagnosis. A doctor collected samples from him for tests and found later he got monkeypox.

As of Sept 11, there were 54,709 monkeypox cases globally and 18 of them died. Most cases were in Europe, Dr Opas said. (TNA)

































