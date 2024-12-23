Cambodian family turns begging into a ‘Franchise’ operation in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A group of Cambodian nationals, including women and young children, were spotted begging on the sidewalks in popular tourist areas of Pattaya On the evening of December 21. This group has reportedly returned after being previously apprehended by authorities for the same activity. Some of the individuals were even observed employing a “franchise-like” approach to begging, with different members of the family positioned at various spots, seemingly coordinated.

At a busy intersection along Second Road, near convenience stores and beer bars, the group of beggars included women holding plastic cups, sitting with their young children between 1 to 5 years old. They would raise their hands in a gesture of greeting or plea, hoping to elicit sympathy and donations from passing tourists.







One Cambodian woman, who was with her family, explained that her financial struggles in her home country forced her to bring her children to Pattaya to beg. She admitted that they had been caught and deported previously but managed to return by sneaking back in on a minivan. She shared that begging was an easy way to make money, leveraging the generosity of tourists.

The situation is concerning, as it not only poses a social issue but also damages Pattaya’s image as a popular tourist destination. Authorities are urged to take stricter measures to prevent this from continuing and restore the city’s reputation.

































