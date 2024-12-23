A thrilling New Year’s Celebration at Pattaya Beach and Koh Larn draws much interest from public

PATTAYA, Thailand – The “Pattaya Countdown 2025” is event taking place from December 29-31, 2024, at Pattaya Beach and Koh Larn. The event has drawn much interest from the public, with many eager to participate and gather more information.

Some people have commented on the location choices for the event, with some noting that past events held at the Bali Hai pier (7-8 years ago) offered a larger, more spacious area, which allowed for more attendees and a more exciting experience. Others mentioned that while the beachside event may feel a bit crowded, the overall atmosphere can still be enjoyable.



For the upcoming event, there are concerns regarding convenience, cleanliness, and safety. People suggest focusing on these aspects to ensure the best experience for everyone, especially for activities like dancing and vendor stalls. There’s also curiosity about how the traffic flow will be managed, particularly regarding road closures along Pattaya Beach Road during the event. In past events, the streets have been closed off to facilitate the festivities and maintain safety.

As for the boat services and other logistics, some are asking about the specific departure points and schedules for boats, as well as the duration of the event.

Location: While the beach may seem a bit crowded, it still provides a lively atmosphere for the event. Previous years at the pier were indeed spacious, so it’s a balance between access and crowd control.



Safety and Cleanliness: Many attendees are hoping the event organizers will emphasize these aspects, especially considering the large crowds expected.

Road Closures: Pattaya Beach Road will likely experience some closures during the event from afternoons onwards, similar to past celebrations, especially on the nights of the countdown. Expect some disruptions, so planning ahead with transportation options is key.

It seems like a great time to kick off the New Year! If you’re looking to go, keep in mind that event schedules and road updates may vary, so it’s best to stay informed as the date approaches.







































