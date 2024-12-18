Cambodian begging gang busted in Pattaya again, exploiting children, citing ‘good income’ as motive

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration along with investigation units and immigration volunteers raided a known gathering spot of Cambodian beggars in a row of rental rooms near Wat Thammasamakkee community in South Pattaya, December 16.

During the operation, authorities detained 10 Cambodian adults, including 2 with disabilities, along with 9 children ranging from infants to 10 years old. They were found living normally in the area—some sitting and chatting outside their rooms while others rested comfortably inside air-conditioned rooms. After sorting the group, officials discovered that 5 individuals were illegal immigrants, 3 had overstayed their visas, and 2 held valid passports and visas. The 9 children were identified as the dependents of the Cambodian adults.







Chonburi Immigration coordinated with the Chonburi Children’s Shelter and the Center for Homeless Protection to temporarily care for 2 mothers and their 9 children while legal procedures are undertaken. Deportation back to Cambodia will follow.

Reports indicate this group is part of a recurring gang of Cambodian beggars who have repeatedly been arrested for begging in Pattaya. Some of the adults have been caught since their children were infants, with some of these same children now reaching school age. Despite previous deportations, they continue to sneak back into Thailand, citing “good income” as their reason for returning.

































