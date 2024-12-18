BB Gun shop rivalry turns violent in Pattaya’s Walking Street, knives and guns wielded – tourists flee in panic

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent altercation broke out between two rival BB gun shop operators on Pattaya’s Walking Street, escalating to threats with knives and firearms in the early hours of December 17. The incident caused chaos, leaving tourists in shock and fear as they scrambled for safety.

The clash involved Mr. Niran “Jab” Sangprasomsri, 43, a cannabis vendor and operator of BB Gun Shooting Gun Friend Club, and his rival Mr. Chart “Job” Sukboondeang, 43, caretaker of another BB Gun shop in Pattaya. This incident followed an earlier dispute the same night, where Mr. Chart had allegedly assaulted Mr. Niran.



Authorities were alerted at 4:06 AM when tensions reignited, with both parties allegedly brandishing weapons and preparing for another confrontation. Upon arrival, police found terrified foreign tourists witnessing the chaos. Mr. Niran sustained a minor stab wound to his left ribcage, while the other party fled the scene.

Eyewitnesses and tourist recordings revealed Mr. Niran holding a firearm and provocatively challenging his rival, escalating the scene. Concerned bystanders, including good Samaritans, intervened to prevent further violence, fearing stray bullets or injuries to nearby tourists.







Pol. Col. Navin Teerawit, Pattaya Police Chief, ordered an investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage and locating the BB gun shop groups involved. While no firearms were recovered on-site, authorities emphasized that carrying weapons in tourist areas violates strict laws, and all offenders would face legal consequences.

Officials condemned the incident, citing its severe impact on Pattaya’s reputation as a safe tourist destination. The authorities will further assess the appropriateness of BB gun shops operating in such sensitive areas, given the potential danger posed by irresponsible behavior from shop operators.













































