Soi Dog Foundation launches key sterilization campaign in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Soi Dog Foundation announced the start of a sterilization campaign aimed at managing the growing stray dog population in Nongprue. The initiative, which kicked off on August 27 at the Public Health Park Dome, is set to provide sterilization services for both stray and domestic dogs.

The program will offer daily sterilization for up to 40 dogs, with 20 spots reserved for stray animals and 20 for pets. This effort is part of the foundation’s broader strategy to control the stray dog population through humane and sustainable methods.







Founded in Phuket in 2003, the Soi Dog Foundation has dedicated itself to the welfare of stray dogs and cats. With an estimated 70,000 stray animals roaming Phuket Island alone, the foundation’s work is crucial. The organization has long advocated for sterilization as a key solution to manage and eventually reduce the stray animal population.

The Nongprue campaign is an extension of the foundation’s mission to mitigate the stray animal crisis across Thailand. The Soi Dog Foundation has already achieved a significant milestone, sterilizing over one million dogs and cats in regions such as Phuket, Bangkok, and various other provinces. Their data supports that when more than 80% of the stray population in an area is sterilized, a natural reduction in numbers follows over time.

Nongprue municipality in East Pattaya has experienced a rise in its stray dog population. By launching this campaign, the foundation aims to make a tangible impact in the area and help manage the situation effectively. The initiative is expected to play a significant role in curbing the stray population and improving the quality of life for animals and residents alike.

The Soi Dog Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to ethical and effective solutions for the stray animal crisis. Through its sterilization programs, the foundation continues to demonstrate its dedication to humane and impactful approaches in animal welfare.





































