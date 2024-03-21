Businesses protest one-way traffic on Jomtien Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – More than 200 business owners along Jomtien Beach Road came together on March 20, to express their opposition to the ongoing construction of a one-way traffic system, citing concerns about its negative impact on their operations.







Initially launched to address flooding issues, the construction project entails the installation of large drainage pipes. However, the decision to narrow the road to a single lane has led to significant disruptions in traffic flow, adversely affecting the daily activities of local businesses.







In light of the challenges posed by the construction, business owners have proposed revisions to the project timeline. They are advocating for a reduction in the construction duration from three months to two months, aiming to alleviate the difficulties faced by their establishments. Additionally, they have drafted a petition urging the temporary suspension of the one-way system until the completion of the construction.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad acknowledged the valid concerns raised by the business community and has pledged to expedite the submission of their petition to the Pattaya city administration. He underscored the significance of addressing the inconvenience experienced by tourists, particularly during the school break, which has seen a decline in tourist foot traffic along the beachfront.







The residents of Jomtien maintain hope for a favourable resolution, while awaiting for a response from the Pattaya City Mayor. They are calling for constructive dialogue and collaborative efforts to ensure the successful completion of the construction project while minimizing disruptions to local businesses and tourism activities along Jomtien Beach Road.































