Pattaya CC Sets 284 for 4 record, clinches 118-Run victory over Marina CC

PATTAYA, Thailand – The match was played on a hot and breezy afternoon at Horseshoe Point on 17 Mar. PCC needed to maintain their winning streak to stay in the top 4 of Division A and improve their net run rate. They achieved this in style with a club record of 284 for 4 with Luke Stokes 139 not out and 83 from Andre Human for a record partnership of 180, but not everything smelled of roses as there was some very poor fielding and poor bowling and yet again, far too many extras.







Andy Emery, in his first match as captain conducted the toss with Kandeeban Balasubramanian and witnessed by the umpire, Clive Rogerson. Andy won the toss and decided to bat. PCC opened with Luke Stokes and Ryan Driver whilst Marina CC opened their bowling attack with Socrates and Kritan. Only 2 off the first over with accurate bowling from Socrates but runs soon began to flow from boundaries. Ryan had reached 18 by the 4th over but an in-swinging yorker from Kirtan removed his middle stump which brought Mike Gerits to the crease. Luke maintained most of the strike as he hit five 6s from Bhanu in one over and the score raced on to 65 in the 7th over when Mike got a top edge and was caught by Bhanu for 2 off Sammy. Andre Human joined Luke and the carnage began. Both batsmen played a measured game, anything in the slot was hit out of the ground with Luke hitting seven 4s and 14 thunderous 6s. The hundred was reached in the 11th over and 155 at drinks in the 15th. A steady rate of 10 runs plus per over was maintained as PCC passed the 20th over at 214 for 2. Andre’s contribution came to an end when he was caught on the long-on boundary by Sadish off Murali for a superb 83. Habby Singh came out for the last 4 overs and joined Luke in the run-fest as both Socrates and Sadish took more punishment. Habby threw his wicket away with a wild swing at the last ball and was bowled by Sadish for 24, leaving Luke with a magnificent 139 not out and PCC on 285 for 4.

Marina CC had a herculean task ahead of them, but PCC would try to make it as easy as possible for them. Socrates and Murali opened the batting for Marina whilst Ryan and Andre opened the bowling for PCC. The wicketkeeper, Jainish Parikh, dropped Murali off Ryan’s first over and Habby dropped Socrates off Andre’s first. Not a good start. Murali went for 5 shortly afterwards when bowled by Andre in the 4th over at 14 for 1, but Logeshwaran formed a good partnership with Socrates which lasted, due to more missed catches, until the 12th over at 86. Socrates backed-up for a very iffy run and Logeshwaran refused to leave his crease. Run out for 25 by Terry Pavia. The wheels began to fall off for Marina at this point as Logeshwaran was out in Terry’s next over, caught by Mike for a very solid 52 at 97 for 3 in the 14th and drinks were taken early. At least PCC had started to catch. The short break did not help Marina. Bhanu, 5, departed quickly as he hit Mike for a cracking square cut to point where it was gobbled up by Luke’s safe hands and Kandeeban fell, bowled by Habby in his first over for 9. Habby’s next ball removed Samy for a Golden Duck, LBW, and Marina for suddenly 110 for 6. Sadish was making a valiant stand with several lucky edges flying over keeper, slips or just falling short, but he continued to lose partners. Kutralingham and Marswa went for very few runs as Trevor Moolman took a catch behind and Habby got another LBW decision. 124 for 8 in the 20th over. Max managed to catch a ball, but it was a free hit from one of Habby’s no balls. However, Max was soon in the limelight as he had Kritan caught by Jainish at cover and finally, Sadish for 40 caught on the long off boundary by Ryan. Marina CC were bowled out for 166 with 2 balls to spare and PCC won by 118 runs. Habby had taken 3 for 21 and Mike 2 for 8.







The MotM was Luke Stokes with a superb 139 not out.







PCC would like to thank their sponsors, the Outback Bar, the Magic Bar, and the Pattaya Sports Club for their support and assistance.































