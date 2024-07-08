British pedestrian injured in hit-and-run incident in Central Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorcycle hit-and-run incident in Soi Arunothai, on Central Pattaya Road just after midnight on July 7, resulted in injuries to Graham Hughes, a 76-year-old British national.

Graham was found lying semi-conscious in the middle of the road with a dislocated left shoulder and a laceration on his foot. Rescue personnel administered first aid at the scene before urgently transporting him to Banglamung Hospital.







Ms. Pirawan, a 41-year-old witness, reported that Graham had arrived from abroad just two days prior. She mentioned that he had been at a bar before the incident and was walking back to his accommodation when he was struck by a speeding motorcycle. The impact of the collision threw Graham into the air, causing him to collapse on the road with significant injuries. The motorcycle fled the scene, leaving behind a single slipper.

Pirawan promptly called rescue services to assist the injured man. She also noted that the colour and make of the motorcycle were unknown due to the speed at which it was traveling.

CCTV footage captured the incident, showing the motorcycle hitting Graham and then fleeing without stopping. Witnesses who viewed the footage expressed their concern and hope for Graham’s recovery, as well as the disgust for the hit-and-run driver. They questioned the necessity of speeding in such a narrow lane and were confident that the numerous cameras in the area would help identify and catch the perpetrator. Local authorities are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward.





































