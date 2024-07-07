Thailand-France discuss EEC Airport Rail Link, expansion of U-Tapao Airport, e-passport, clean energy initiatives

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of Prime Minister, discussed with Mr. Francois Corbin, Special Representative of the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, for economic relations with ASEAN countries, and Vice President of MEDEF International (MEDEFi), during the latter’s visit to Thailand on July 5, 2024.







Both sides welcomed the dynamism of Thailand-France relations and the robust collaboration among the private sectors. They discussed the progress in bilateral economic cooperation, especially EEC Airport Rail Link, expansion of U-Tapao Airport, e-passport production, clean energy initiatives, and cooperation in the defense industry. They also reiterated commitment to strengthening collaboration across all sectors to elevate bilateral relations to Strategic Partnership.







On this occasion, Foreign Minister underscored Thailand’s role as a pivotal gateway for connecting France to strategic regional markets. He also expressed Thailand’s readiness to host the second session of the France-Thailand Business Forum later this year. (MFA)



























































