British man arrested for snatching gold necklaces from tourists in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A British man was arrested in Sattahip, Chonburi, after being identified as the suspect in two gold necklace thefts involving foreign tourists in Pattaya, December 13. The suspect, 31-year-old Jordan Ezra, was apprehended at a residence in Soi 2, Bang Saray, after police tracked him down following a series of robberies.

The first incident occurred on December 8, when Ezra snatched a gold necklace from an Iranian tourist in the Soi Buakhao area around 10:00 PM. The entire act was captured on CCTV. In a similar incident on December 12, Ezra targeted an Indian tourist, Mr. Merlin Dhanapalan, near Soi Yen Sabai, stealing a gold necklace valued at over 200,000 Baht. CCTV footage once again documented the crime.



According to the footage, the suspect was seen riding on a motorcycle with an accomplice, wearing a face mask. As the Iranian tourist walked along Soi Buakhao, Ezra grabbed the necklace and quickly fled on the motorcycle. In the second incident, on December 12, the suspect and his accomplice were seen on a motorcycle before Ezra grabbed the necklace from the Indian tourist and escaped.

Police arrested Ezra after reviewing the evidence, including his attire matching that worn during the thefts. Ezra initially refused to provide any statements. He has been charged with robbery in the night using a vehicle to facilitate the crime. Authorities are continuing efforts to track down his accomplice, who remains at large, in order to bring them to justice.













































