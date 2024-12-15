Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard spreads Christmas cheer to children at CPDC in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Led by Mr. Ronnie James Sherman, President of the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard Pattaya, and accompanied by club members and Mr. Greg Watkins MBE, Executive Director of the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand, a team brought festive joy to the children at Child Protection and Development Center – CPDC, December 9.

Santa Claus himself joined the event, delivering Christmas gift bags filled with essential items, school supplies, and consumables to the children as part of the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The group was warmly welcomed by Siromes Akkarapongpanich, Director of the CPDC, along with staff and children from the center.



The festivities featured lively performances, including a hula dance and a Bai Sri Su Kwan ceremony, as a gesture of gratitude to the Rotary Club for their generosity. Following the ceremony, Mr. Siromes shared insights into the center’s ongoing initiatives, such as the Decoupage Project, aquaculture programs for fish and cricket farming, and sustainable agriculture through aquaponics and pesticide-free vegetable production. Discussions explored ways to further support and develop these projects for the children’s welfare.

This heartwarming event marked a meaningful celebration of the season, bringing smiles and hope to the children of Ban Euaree.

Child Protection and Development Center – CPDC













































