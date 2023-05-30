British embassy withdraws passport transfer letter

With effect from June 1, the British embassy in Bangkok will no longer provide a confirmation letter to nationals who have obtained a new British passport. An embassy press release states that the Thai immigration bureau has agreed to transfer visa stamps from the old to the new British passport without such a letter.

Although a reason is not stated, embassy officials have long stated that such a letter is not binding in law and has created confusion when British expats apply to renew their passport whilst present in the UK where such a letter is not issued. Other nationalities (non British) may still need to provide an embassy letter and should contact their local immigration office for confirmation.















