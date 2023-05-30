Pattaya Self Storage commences 11th year of extraordinary service

Pattaya Self Storage celebrated a momentous occasion at their premises in Thappraya Road Soi 13, with a Buddhist prayer ceremony on May 24. The event commemorated the company’s remarkable 11th anniversary and was graced by the owners Jan Olav Aamlid, Suthamma “Mio” Thana, their two sons Kevin and Mathew and new “daughter” Chompoo Waiyappiti.

Five revered Buddhist monks from Djittabhawan Temple presided over the sacred ceremonies invoking blessings and prosperity for the company and its employees and guests.







The ceremony culminated with the Aamlid family presenting offerings of food and amenities to the monks. The head monk sprinkled holy water on the family including staff and guests, symbolizing the veneration of departed ancestors and ushering in auspiciousness for the future.

Guests were invited to enjoy a sumptuous lunch of Thai and international cuisine prepared by their capable staff who also proved to be excellent cooks.







The concept of Pattaya Self Storage was the brainchild of Jan Olan Aamlid who spotted a niche in the market when many of his friends would leave their suitcases with him as they returned to their home countries. He visited other storage facilities across South East Asia and incorporated the best of what he’d witnessed, and opened the business in October 2013.

Jan said, “Self-storage serves many needs. For some, it’s a place to securely keep personal and business documents, such as land titles, insurance certificates, deeds, legal contracts or birth certificates. For others, it’s a place to put home furnishings while a new house is being prepared or while traveling for extended periods. For a few, it’s simply a place to keep all the extra stuff they’ve collected.”

Jan went on to say, “PSS requires no fixed time contract. Customers can rent the space for as long as they want. Rent is paid in advance, usually monthly, although yearly contracts are available. Even these contracts can be canceled without penalty at any time.







“Services also cover everything from packaging supplies, size estimation and transport. Belongings can be discreetly and conveniently stored in deposit boxes, saving them from theft, loss or natural disasters. Safe deposit boxes are kept within a vault, ensuring they are kept safe and protected against life’s unexpected surprises.”

Storage units come in a wide variety of sizes, from simple mailboxes to 1.3 sq. meter walk-in lockers. Other options include deposit boxes in three sizes and drop boxes of up to 15 sq. meters on the ground floor.







Access to boxes and lockers is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers keep the key and all rooms are secured with fingerprint-scanner locks, preventing even PSS staff from accessing them. The deposit-box’s vault has a floor, ceiling and walls constructed to ensure security and viewing rooms are private.

But PSS is more than about storing stuff. The company also rents studio, one- and two-bedroom units as well as office space.

For more information, call 038-251-120 or 081-9836302. Email: [email protected] Website: www.pattayaselfstorage.co.th.



































