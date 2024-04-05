Drunk driver flips car after crash in north Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pandemonium erupted behind Central Marina, on Phetchtrakul Road in north Pattaya when a driver, identified as Supot, 48, collided with a parked car while under the influence of alcohol. The accident, which took place at 4 a.m. on April 4 resulted in Supot’s Toyota Vios flipping over.







Eyewitnesses recounted the sight of Supot crawling out of his overturned vehicle in a visibly intoxicated state, thankfully escaping any physical harm. However, the collision wreaked havoc, leaving another sedan involved in the accident significantly damaged.







Thatchakorn, 34, the owner of the parked sedan, described the harrowing moment when his vehicle was rear-ended by the drunk driver’s car, causing it to overturn. Thatchakorn, who was eating breakfast inside his car at the time, narrowly avoided injury but was deeply shaken by the experience.







Pol. Lt. Col. Sajai Kamjunla, Investigator at Pattaya City Police Station, initiated an investigation. Key to the inquiry was testing Supot for his blood alcohol content to ascertain the extent of his intoxication and to determine appropriate legal measures.































