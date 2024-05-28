Brit punch kills Russian at Pattaya pool villa party

PATTAYA, Thailand – A pool villa party in Pattaya turned violent early on May 27, resulting in the death of a Russian man. The incident occurred at 3 a.m. at a villa in Viewpoint Village, Soi Chaiyapruek 1, in Jomtien.

Emergency responders and police arrived at the scene to find Igor Yasilyev, a 36-year-old Russian tourist, unconscious and bleeding from a severe head injury. Immediate first aid, including CPR, was administered before he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.







In the ensuing chaos, the assailant fled the scene. Witnesses, along with Ms. Piyada, attempted to assist Yasilyev and called for emergency services once they had recovered from the initial shock. He later died at the hospital of severe traumatic head injuries.

Ms. Piyada Barasan, 22, a friend of the injured man, reported that Yasilyev and the assailant had met for the first time that evening. While drinking together, they got into a heated argument, which escalated when the foreign assailant, whose nationality was initially unknown, punched Yasilyev. The force of the blow caused Yasilyev to fall and strike his head on the floor.

Pattaya police immediately initiated a manhunt, broadcasting a description of the suspect. Surveillance footage and witness statements were collected to aid in tracking down the fugitive. By 1 p.m., police identified the suspect as Ricki Aaron Williams, a 35-year-old British national. The Pattaya Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for Williams on charges of “causing grievous bodily harm resulting in death.”

Williams was located and arrested at a guesthouse in Na Jomtien, Sattahip District, approximately 10 kilometres from the incident site. He was taken into custody and brought to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning.

Ms. Mod, 28, William’s Thai wife recounted that she had been invited to go to the party with her husband where she stayed a while and had to leave for work. She stated that around 3 a.m. she received a message from him saying he wanted to go home. On the way to the villa, she found him walking in the street and picked him up.

Ms. Mod alleged that during the party, Yasilyev had made inappropriate advances towards her daughter, escalating to sexual harassment. Enraged by this behaviour, Williams admitted to punching Yasilyev but claimed he did not anticipate the fatal outcome. He remains in custody awaiting legal proceedings.





































