Brave husband rescues wife from deadly van inferno

During a leisurely drive on July 10, Nanthasak found himself in a perilous situation as smoke and fire suddenly engulfed his Toyota van along Sukprayoon Road towards Phan Thong District in Chonburi. Reacting swiftly, Nanthasak parked his van and courageously fought the spreading flames using a fire extinguisher, buying crucial time for further assistance.







Nanthasak immediately contacted the emergency hotline, alerting the fire department at Nong Tamlung Municipality. Within minutes, firefighters arrived at the scene equipped with professional gear and extra fire extinguishers. The firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze, preventing further damage.

Although the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, a gas system malfunction is suspected. The elderly couple, who were returning from the transport department after extending their registration papers, heard a loud burst before the flames rapidly consumed the vehicle.







Jirapat Kannarong, who was driving behind the van, commended Nanthasak’s bravery. When the flames erupted, Jirapat raced to the rescue with fire extinguishers to help put out the flames while Nanthasak rescued his wife from the burning vehicle. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported.

















