City to upgrade central Pattaya underpass lighting with LEDs

Pattaya City is set to improve its infrastructure by upgrading the lighting system in the central Pattaya underpass. The installation of advanced LED lights will take place from July 12 to 15, providing brighter illumination and better energy efficiency. City officials have devised a strategic plan to avoid closing the underpass, ensuring minimal disruption to traffic along Sukhumvit Road and reducing congestion.







The outdated Metal Halide bulbs will be replaced with 550 state-of-the-art LED lights, marking the city’s most extensive LED installation project to date. The transition to LED technology will bring enhanced brightness and significant energy savings. Temporary lane closure on the inbound side of Sattahip will be necessary, with informative signboards and rubber cones placed to keep commuters informed and enhance road safety.



Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai expressed excitement for the upgrade during a recent meeting, emphasizing the benefits of LED lighting, including precise light control and energy efficiency. Once the works on the inbound side of Sattahip are completed, the project will proceed to the inbound side of Si Racha. The renovation is expected to be finished by July 20, just in time for the Pattaya Marathon scheduled for July 22-23.























