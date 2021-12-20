Brake failure blamed for 8-vehicle pileup in Chonburi

Brake failure was blamed for an 18-wheeler plowing into seven cars at a Chonburi intersection.

No one was seriously injured in the Dec. 19 pileup on Chonburi-Ban Bung Road entering Muang.

CCTVs showed the tractor-trailer failing to slow at the Ban Bung District intersection, crunching seven cars stopped at the red light.







Driver Prasobchok Suksai, 37, claimed his brakes failed.

He was taken to the local police station for drug and alcohol testing and initially faces charges of reckless driving resulting in property damage.

His company’s insurance was contacted to compensate the drivers of the smashed cars.



























