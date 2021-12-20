Man killed during deadly pee-stop on Pattaya highway

A man who got out of his car to urinate was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver outside Pattaya.

The body of Sukan Saneha, 44, was still stuck to the hood of the modified Isuzu D-Max pickup that killed him Dec. 19 on Highway 36 near Wat Pong School in Pong Subdistrict.







The driver of the killer truck ran from the scene on foot.

Police speculated that Sukan, a PTT Plc. employee, had gotten out of his Isuzu pickup – which was found with the engine running about 50 meters from his body – to urinate on the side of the road.

































