Pattaya landlord and LGBTQ group clash in heated confrontation

PATTAYA, Thailand – A confrontation between a landlord and an LGBTQ group in Soi Thepprasit 7, South Pattaya, went viral on social media on August 28. The video shows the landlord, 73-year-old Suchin Chonma, allegedly attacking the group after they sought a refund for a temporary room rental.







Suchin explained that two men checked into the room at 11:00 a.m., while a woman waited in the car. After 20 minutes, the woman entered the room, prompting Suchin to refuse accommodation for the additional guest. He asked the group to leave, offering a partial refund of 350 baht, retaining 100 baht for temporary use of the room. Suchin claimed that the group refused the offer, argued, and attempted to assault him, resulting in injuries.

Suchin defended his policy limiting room occupancy to prevent disturbances and criticized the group’s 20,000 baht damage claim as excessive. Witnesses reported seeing the group attacking Suchin but intervening to stop the altercation. The dispute remains unresolved and is expected to proceed to court, as no settlement was reached at the police station.





































