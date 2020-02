The body of a foreign man was pulled from the sea off Koh Larn, the victim of a possible suicide.

Pattaya Mail





An eight-kilogram stone was tied around the neck of the mid-50s man, whose name and nationality remained unknown Feb. 11. He was dressed in a vest and shorts with no apparent signs of violence.

Authorities who inspected the body floating about 400 meters off the beach said it had been in the water about two days.

The body was sent for a forensics examination.