Bob St. Aubin earns Wednesday’s plaudits

PSC Golf from Billabong

Wednesday, February 12th Green Valley Stableford

The usual unobstructed view of those on the 12 noon flight from Utapao to wherever, looking down on us playing golf at Green Valley, was obscured today because the hot, sunny start to the day suddenly disappeared behind some black clouds which demanded that we use our umbrellas for, perhaps, the first time this year.





Nine groups Wednesday and in the ladies competition Miss Porn (19) had a mixed front nine with 3 pars, 2 blobs and 32 points overall, one behind Miss Julie (13) in 2nd place who expected a better result with 19 points on the front but four 1 pointers after the turn restricted her score to 33 points. Miss Sa (18) occupied top spot despite only 2 points in three holes on the way home.

In the men’s competition Ivor Smith (24) was enjoying his day of golf with 22 points for the first nine holes but, as we all know, golf does not lie down for long and the 13 points after the turn only ensured 3rd place. Jim Brackett (6) had 7 pars on the back nine but his 37 points, although great for a 6 handicapper, had him in 3rd place behind the name that we are all familiar with recently, Auk Engelkes (12) who played steadily for 18 holes and 38 points which was helped by 7 pars after the turn. Bob St. Aubin (12) had 9 pars and 1 birdie in his round and only 2 one pointers the whole day for 40 points and the day’s plaudits.

Three 2s Wednesday going to Auke, Bob and Gareth Gill.







