Archie Dunlop dead at 97

Pattaya’s most famous nonagenarian has died of natural causes at age 97. Born in Scotland in 1922, Archie Dunlop had a wartime career in the Royal Air Force before becoming the owner of two of London’s most successful gay clubs.





He first discovered Pattaya more than 40 years ago and spent a long retirement travelling between Spain and Thailand. In his final years, he lived permanently in Jomtien but continued to enjoy worldwide cruises and mini-trips to neighboring countries in South East Asia.

Archie was a regular contributor to Pattaya-based charities and, in particular, to those raising cash for medical treatment for AIDS patients. His high-profile annual birthday parties were important events in the resort’s social calendar and attracted up to 100 invited guests.

Barry Kenyon, who regularly reported his charitable activities for Pattaya Mail, said, “Archie was a unique phenomenon. With his passing, part of Pattaya died too. His exuberance, sense of humour and shrewd business sense all made him an irreplaceable icon.”







